Omaha Police: 75-year-old man killed after crashing into asphalt truck

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 14:59:44-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Tuesday night fatal crash that happened at 126th and L Street.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the area at 9:14 p.m. regarding a crash between an asphalt truck and a Dodge Durango.

OFD medics transported the driver of the Durango, 75-year-old Steven Nelson, to CUMC-Bergan Mercy Medical Center in extremely critical condition. Nelson was pronounced dead at the hospital, said police.

According to a press release, the investigation indicated that Nelson was westbound on L Street when he ran into the back of the asphalt truck, which was traveling westbound on L from 126th Street. The driver of the asphalt truck was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

