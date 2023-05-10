Omaha police and fire departments could get new, combined headquarters

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police and Fire Departments could call a new, combined headquarters building home in about four years if all goes as the city plans.

The Omaha City Council voted 5-0 to approve an agreement for nearly $3 million with Leo A Daly, an Omaha architectural firm, to work on options for the project. They'll work on ideal sites and designs. It will also include a study on a new Downtown Omaha police precinct and fire station.

In 2024, the issue could head to the ballots of Omaha taxpayers, who would need to approve an additional tax to fund the project.

Construction could wrap up in the summer of 2027, a city Public Works Department official told the city council.

The current police headquarters building, built in 1970, "has issues with plumbing, electrical, and mechanical issues that have become quite costly," said Omaha Police Deputy Chief Steve Serveny. "We've outgrown our space there immensely."

He also says the Evidence and Property Unit might need to pay fees for outside storage without a new building, and that asbestos is one of several issues in the 53-year-old building.

Serveny said a new headquarters would be welcoming to the community, and would be "tremendous" for recruiting police officers.

"There are a lot of things we want to do with this new building that will provide great services," Serveny said.

A rendering in the Omaha City Council agenda is not under consideration for the city council project, according to Leo A Daly.

