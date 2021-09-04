Watch
Omaha police and firefighters to duke it out for charity & to honor 9/11 victims

David Zalubowski/AP
File
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 14:10:06-04

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, Sept. 11, metro firefighters and police officers will step into the boxing ring at the Ralston Arena in a fight for bragging rights, to raise money for area charities and to pay tribute to victims of 9/11.

The “Guns ‘n’ Hoses” event is being put on by the Omaha Police Officer’s Association and the Omaha Professional Firefighter’s Association with proceeds going to United Way of the Midlands and other programs supported by both.

Bouts begin at 7 p.m.

