Omaha police and firefighters to duke it out for charity & to honor 9/11 victims

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, Sept. 11, metro firefighters and police officers will step into the boxing ring at the Ralston Arena in a fight for bragging rights, to raise money for area charities and to pay tribute to victims of 9/11.

The “Guns ‘n’ Hoses” event is being put on by the Omaha Police Officer’s Association and the Omaha Professional Firefighter’s Association with proceeds going to United Way of the Midlands and other programs supported by both.

What better way to wrap up your lunch break than by securing your seats to the big night! Come watch as the Police battle it out to protect their trophy! Will Fire win it back? 👀



Tickets selling fast!! ⬇️https://t.co/5Ct5l00zx9@opoapresident@OmahaFire385@omahaPOA pic.twitter.com/91BPGJFRxu — Omaha Guns 'N Hoses (@OMAGunsNHoses) September 3, 2021

Bouts begin at 7 p.m.

