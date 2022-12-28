Omaha Police announce arrest in 2015 cold case homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department announced on Wednesday that it arrested 35-year-old Cavin Cooper on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a gun to commit a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the 2015 murders of Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Reed.

On May 5, 2015 at 4:37 a.m. police responded to the area of North 28th Street to investigate a shooting. Officers found two men in the kitchen of the residence, unresponsive. Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

"I hope the arrest in the double homicide from 2015 provides some closure for the families. Homicide cases, no matter how old, will always receive our greatest attention," said Chief Schmaderer

Cooper is currently incarcerated for first-degree assault, weapons charges and habitual criminal charges related to a 2018 crime.

