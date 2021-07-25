Omaha police announce arrests of suspected drug traffickers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department announced the arrests of two people suspected of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in the Omaha area.

Police said Antonio Lopez-Tiznado and Karen Barba-Franco were arrested on July 19.

Police said their investigation started when a traffic stop was made near South 42nd and D streets. Police said about two pounds of methamphetamine were recovered during the stop.

After the traffic stop, police said a court-authorized search warrant was served at 1010 South 29th Street #11.

According to police, a search of the unit found about 18 additional pounds of methamphetamine.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.