Omaha police announce officer's termination of employment after 2020 use of force incident

Wasikowski, Jake
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jun 21, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department announced on Tuesday that the termination of Grant Gentile after his arbitration hearing upheld the department's termination request. Gentile was with the department for eight years as of 2020.

The recommendation for termination came from Chief Todd Schmaderer on September 1, 2020.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Gentile fired a pepper ball gun at a protester’s genital area and later bragged about it.

3 News Now reached out to the department and confirmed that the termination stemmed from this incident.

The Omaha World-Herald additionally reported that its sources said Gentile was not certified to use a pepper ball gun.

Omaha police used pepper ball guns 157 times during the first half of 2020, which is more than in the previous seven years combined, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

In a report released in October of 2020, there were 123 incidents reviewed and three of the incidents were deemed not to be within OPD policy and were addressed.

