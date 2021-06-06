Watch
Omaha police arrest 19-year-old in connection to father's shooting

Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 17:16:00-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A 19-year-old was arrested Sunday in connection to his father's shooting.

Omaha police said they responded to a home on S 98th Circle at midnight and found 46-year-old Lonnie Williams suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Williams was brought to Bergan Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries.

His son, Malik Williams, was arrested and booked into Douglas County Corrections for first-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
