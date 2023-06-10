Omaha Police arrest 4 teenage suspects in afternoon shooting, overnight pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police have arrested four teen suspects who are said to have injured a 36-year-old man in a shooting on Friday and led officers on a pursuit in the early hours of Saturday.

Here's what we know from police:

On Friday at 3:23 p.m., police responded to the area of North 41st Street in response to a ShotSpotter activation, with an additional activation in the area.

While investigating, officers were advised of a walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medicine.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Johnny Sneed, stated he had been shot while at the J-N-J Grocery Store at 42nd & Bedford Ave. Sneed was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper thigh.

Police say that surveillance video showed the two suspect vehicles to be a red Jeep Grand Cherokee and a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee. Both vehicles were found to be stolen, according to police.

On Saturday at 12:22 a.m., a Gang Unit Officer spotted the two suspect vehicles traveling together in the area of N 16th & Commercial Avenue.

Additional Gang Unit cars, uniformed officers and ABLE-1 responded to the area. Separate traffic stops were attempted and both vehicles refused to stop, according to police. Pursuits were declared and allowed to proceed due to the previous shooting investigation.

Both vehicles are said to have driven recklessly. The silver Jeep drove into Iowa and then back into Omaha. The red Jeep eventually collided with a light pole and came to rest in a yard in the area of North 100th Street & Taylor Street.

The silver Jeep ran off the road and collided with a fence in a backyard in the area of North 100th Street & Taylor Street.

Police say that several occupants ran from both vehicles and were taken into custody by uniformed officers, K9 officers, Gang officers and the Nebraska State Patrol.

All four suspects were taken into custody and transported to Omaha Police Headquarters for interviews.

Police say that two firearms were recovered in the red Jeep and one firearm was recovered in the silver Jeep.

An additional firearm was recovered along the path one of the silver Jeep occupants ran from, according to police.

Suspect 1: A 17-year-old was booked at DCYC for prohibited person in possession of a firearm, MIP firearm, unlawful occupancy, obstructing police, marijuana less than an ounce and three misdemeanor warrants.

Suspect 2: A 13-year-old was booked at DCYC for prohibited person in possession of a firearm, MIP firearm, unlawful occupancy, obstructing police and three misdemeanor warrants.

Suspect 3: An 18-year-old, identified as Puol Puol, was booked at Douglas County Correction for felony flight to avoid arrest, felony theft by receiving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, MIP firearm, obstructing police and marijuana more than an ounce.

Suspect 4: A 16-year-old was booked at DCYC for MIP forearm (x2), unregistered firearm (x2), unlawful occupancy and obstructing police.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.