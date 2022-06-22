Watch
Omaha Police arrest armed man near baseball village downtown on Wednesday

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Baseball Village is across the street from Charles Schwab Stadium, home to the College World Series, in downtown Omaha, Nebraska on May 27, 2022.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 18:57:40-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police arrested a man near baseball village on Wednesday for carrying an unregistered and loaded firearm without a concealed carry permit.

The man was identified as 35-year-old William Polland.

According to police, at 10:27 am, officers responded to an armed party call near baseball village at North 13th and Mike Fahey Streets.

Police located Polland who matched a description provided to 911. Officers detained that Polland had a loaded firearm in his possession.

Polland was booked for carrying a concealed weapon (1st offense) and having an unregistered firearm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
