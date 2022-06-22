OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police arrested a man near baseball village on Wednesday for carrying an unregistered and loaded firearm without a concealed carry permit.

The man was identified as 35-year-old William Polland.

According to police, at 10:27 am, officers responded to an armed party call near baseball village at North 13th and Mike Fahey Streets.

Police located Polland who matched a description provided to 911. Officers detained that Polland had a loaded firearm in his possession.

Polland was booked for carrying a concealed weapon (1st offense) and having an unregistered firearm.

