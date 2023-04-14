Omaha Police arrest four in connection to a homicide case

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Homicide Unit has made four arrests in the homicide of Gary Lew, 68, of Omaha.

Here’s what we know:

According to OPD, the department was notified Thursday by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office that they were investigating a body found in their jurisdiction earlier this week.

It was determined Mr. Lew was murdered in Omaha approximately a month prior to his body being discovered, said police.

OPD Homicide Unit detectives continued the investigation, said authorities, and ultimately arrested Christina Thornley, 37, Jacob Thornley, 37, Justin Thornley, 39, and Braden Bongers, 26, for various charges related to the death of Mr. Lew.

Christina Thornley was arrested for accessory to a felony, tampering with evidence, and concealing a body.

Jacob Thornley was arrested for 2nd-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and concealing a body.

Justin Thornley was arrested for 2nd-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and concealing a body.

Braden Bongers was arrested for 2nd-degree murder.

