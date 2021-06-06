Omaha police arrest shooting suspect following car chase

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting following a brief car chase in Omaha.

Police said they responded to 3158 Sprague Street for a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Mark Broadway suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Police later arrested 36-year-old Deron Gatus in connection to the incident near 22nd and Lake Street following a short car chase.

Gatus was booked into Douglas County Corrections for first-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, and felony flight to avoid arrest.

Broadway was brought to Nebraska Med with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.