Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha police arrest shooting suspect following car chase

items.[0].image.alt
File
Police said they responded to 3158 Sprague Street for a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Mark Broadway suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.
Generic+Crime+Scene_25054780_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 17:25:49-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting following a brief car chase in Omaha.

Police said they responded to 3158 Sprague Street for a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Mark Broadway suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Police later arrested 36-year-old Deron Gatus in connection to the incident near 22nd and Lake Street following a short car chase.

Gatus was booked into Douglas County Corrections for first-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, and felony flight to avoid arrest.

Broadway was brought to Nebraska Med with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018