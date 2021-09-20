Omaha police arrest man following lewd conduct investigations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police announced an arrest in several recent lewd conduct investigations in south Omaha.

On September 16, police said students told school resource officers about suspicious activity involving a man in a silver car with in-transit license plates.

“The incidents involved the male following students, grabbing onto the arm of one juvenile female, or performing lewd acts in front of the students,” police said in a news release.

When investigators followed up and on Monday, officers near 20th and Q Streets said they saw a car matching the description that was stopping several times and trying to talk with pedestrians in the area.

After a traffic stop was conducted, officers said they interviewed the driver and believe he was involved in the multiple reported incidents in the area.

The driver, 20-year-old Antonio Hallsted, was cited for lewd conduct.

Investigators believe there may have been additional incidents involving Hallsted that were not reported. Anyone who believes to have witnessed, or believes to be the victim in any of these incidents is urged to file a report by calling (402) 444-4877.

