OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police say they have arrested 31-year-old Lorenzo Washington in connection with the murder of 58-year-old Rita Hash.

Hash was found dead on July 3 in her apartment near 29th and Maplewood.

After an investigation, the Douglas County Attorney's Office has charged Washington with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault.

