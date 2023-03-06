Omaha Police arrest suspect after woman is stabbed in the neck

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department arrested a suspect after an overnight stabbing that left a 22-year-old woman injured.

Here's what we know from police

Officers were called to the area of 92nd Ave and Blondo at 12:51 a.m. in regards to a cutting. Police spoke with the victim identified as 22-year-old Mathy Kiala.

She said that she had been stabbed in the neck and the suspect had ran away prior to police arrival.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Apoline Wasingya, was later located at her residence and taken into custody.

During the investigation, police say Wasingya admitted to stabbing the victim. Wasingya was booked for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

