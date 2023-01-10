Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police arrest suspect in alleged 2022 sexual assault case

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
OPD Extras
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 16:34:27-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police announced that it has made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation from March 2022.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Puoch Puoch has been arrested on a total of 11 alleged charges.

Police say that Puoch has been in custody since April of 2022 on alleged felony charges related to domestic violence incident.

Puoch's alleged charges include, attempted kidnapping, first-degree sexual assault, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, burglary, attempted first-degree sexual assault, burglary, attempted first-degree sexual assault and three counts of robbery.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018