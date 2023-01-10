Omaha Police arrest suspect in alleged 2022 sexual assault case

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police announced that it has made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation from March 2022.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Puoch Puoch has been arrested on a total of 11 alleged charges.

Police say that Puoch has been in custody since April of 2022 on alleged felony charges related to domestic violence incident.

Puoch's alleged charges include, attempted kidnapping, first-degree sexual assault, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, burglary, attempted first-degree sexual assault, burglary, attempted first-degree sexual assault and three counts of robbery.

