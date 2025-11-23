Omaha police arrest suspect in hit-and-run

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead last Sunday at 26th and Douglas streets.

Charles White, 40, was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Police had been searching for the suspect after finding the truck used in the incident. The 29-year-old victim was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

