Omaha Police arrest two in connection to robberies on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a series of robberies that occurred on Monday.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, investigators with the OPD Robbery Unit with assistance from officers in the Uniform Patrol Bureau have arrested a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl for a series of robberies that occurred Monday.

Authorities said between 6:11 and 7:05 p.m. Monday officers responded to multiple suspicious activity and robbery calls in south-central Omaha. In each incident the victims reported the suspect driving a gray or silver sedan. The suspect was described as wearing a "Michael Myers" mask and assaulting the victims with a hammer before taking property from them.

On Wednesday officers located the suspect vehicle, said police. Officers located and arrested two suspects.

Jorden Payne was booked at Douglas County Corrections for two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery. A 17-year-old girl was booked at the Douglas County Youth Center for two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and one count of criminal mischief.

The Omaha Police Department would like to thank all citizens who provided tips in this investigation.

