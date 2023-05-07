Omaha Police arrest one person in connection to an overnight homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department has arrested a female in connection to an early Sunday morning homicide that occurred near 10th and Capitol Avenue.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue. A male, later identified as Gom Gout, 23, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, said police.

Omaha Fire Department personnel took Mr. Gout to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

OPD officers quickly found the female suspect still walking in the downtown area after a broadcast was made of her physical description. Police said the female was detained and taken to Omaha Police headquarters to be interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are being determined by the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

An update will be provided by OPD later today with the identity of the suspect and the related charges.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.