OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

They say 70-year-old Vione Morton was last seen driving a gray 2014 Ford Focus with South Dakota license plate 22M753 in the area of 96th and Q Wednesday evening and may have been heading toward 108th and Highway 370.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

