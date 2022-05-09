Watch
Omaha police asking for help in locating woman and occupants of her vehicle

Omaha Police Department
Posted at 6:03 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 19:06:49-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are attempting to locate 24-year-old Raena Sparks.

According to OPD, Sparks was driving a 2004 silver Dodge Caravan with no license plates, a damaged passenger side window covered with tape and the front windshield has some star fractures.

Police are concerned for her and the occupants of the vehicle, according to an email.

If they are located please call 911.

