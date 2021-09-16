Watch
Omaha Police asking for tips to find possible endangered missing adult

OPD/KMTV
Posted at 3:45 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 16:45:22-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Omaha Police Department (OPD), investigators are searching for 19-year-old Amberlyn Loper who is considered possibly endangered and missing.

She is described as/having:

  • White
  • Female
  • Five-foot-one-inches tall
  • Two-hundred-eighteen pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Hazel eyes

Loper was last seen at 7233 Pinkney Street on 9/14/21 and was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with bubbles on it.

If seen or contact is made, contact the Omaha Police CVSA Unit at 402-444-5636.

