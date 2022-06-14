Watch
Update: Motorcyclist killed in crash near 132nd and W Maple Streets

Omaha Emergency Response
Wade Lux / KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Fire and Rescue ambulance is seen on April 19, 2022 during Omaha Fire Department's unveiling of six new medic units at Central Station in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 15:12:36-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE 2:00 p.m.

3 News Now has confirmed a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near 132nd and West Maple Streets Tuesday afternoon.

The family has not been notified at this time, according to police.

A tweet from Omaha police said the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and that one person was transported to the hospital with CPR in progress.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

