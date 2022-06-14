Update: Motorcyclist killed in crash near 132nd and W Maple Streets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE 2:00 p.m.

3 News Now has confirmed a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near 132nd and West Maple Streets Tuesday afternoon.

The family has not been notified at this time, according to police.

A tweet from Omaha police said the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and that one person was transported to the hospital with CPR in progress.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

#opd is on call at 132/W Maple for a vehicle vs motorcycle injury accident; cpr in progress via @OPDLtRamos — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 14, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.