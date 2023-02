OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks in the area of 2nd and Pierce Streets in South Omaha.

A BNSF employee noticed the body of a deceased woman near a pile of railroad ties, just off a dirt road along railroad tracks, says OPD Officer Michael Pecha. It's unlikely, he said, that the death is suspicious.

