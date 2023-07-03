Omaha Police: Body found near South 24th Street appears to have been there 'for a while'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say they are investigating a body found near 24th Street and Deer Park Boulevard.

Officers tell 3 News Now that it appears the body has been there for "a while” and that there is nothing suspicious in the investigation, so far.

A person in the area called police after spotting the body. 3 News Now will update the story when more information is available.

