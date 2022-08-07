Watch Now
Omaha police collect more than 100 firearms during a gun and fireworks amnesty day Saturday

1000 Guns
AP
FILE: This June 2, 2018 photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows firearms turned in by residents in a gun buy-back program co-sponsored with the New Life Covenant Church Southeast in the 6th Police District. (CPD via AP)
Posted at 10:45 AM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 11:45:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Omaha Police Department announced the results of its gun and fireworks amnesty day yesterday.

READ THE RELEASE BELOW:

The Omaha Police Department held a fireworks and gun amnesty day on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Street, and Omaha Fire Station 43 at 103rd and Fort Street. Citizens dropped off fireworks, ammunition, and guns, no questions asked.

The following items were turned in during the event:

  • 44 handguns
  • 50 long guns
  • 24 pellet/BB guns
  • 2 starter pistols
  • Over 1000 lbs of ammunition
  • Over 1000 lbs of various fireworks
  • Several containers of black powder

