Omaha police collect more than 100 firearms during a gun and fireworks amnesty day Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Omaha Police Department announced the results of its gun and fireworks amnesty day yesterday.

READ THE RELEASE BELOW:

The Omaha Police Department held a fireworks and gun amnesty day on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Street, and Omaha Fire Station 43 at 103rd and Fort Street. Citizens dropped off fireworks, ammunition, and guns, no questions asked.

The following items were turned in during the event:

44 handguns

50 long guns

24 pellet/BB guns

2 starter pistols

Over 1000 lbs of ammunition

Over 1000 lbs of various fireworks

Several containers of black powder

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.