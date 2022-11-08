Watch Now
Omaha Police conducting internal investigation into incident allegedly involving off-duty officer

An Omaha Police Department vehicle is seen parked downtown on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Nov 08, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release Tuesday, the Omaha Police Department said they've been made aware of an incident that happened Nov. 6 that allegedly involves one of their officers while off-duty.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has authorized an internal investigation into the incident. The alleged involved officer is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation's outcome.

KMTV has reached out for more information but has not received a response.

This is a developing story.

