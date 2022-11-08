Omaha Police conducting internal investigation into incident allegedly involving off-duty officer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release Tuesday, the Omaha Police Department said they've been made aware of an incident that happened Nov. 6 that allegedly involves one of their officers while off-duty.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has authorized an internal investigation into the incident. The alleged involved officer is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation's outcome.

KMTV has reached out for more information but has not received a response.

This is a developing story.

