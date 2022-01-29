Omaha Police confirms crash leaves one person dead at 42nd and Fontenelle

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One person has died after a crash Friday evening at 42nd Street and Fontenelle Boulevard.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Joseph Cue.

According to Omaha Police, an investigation revealed that a 2009 Honda Civic was eastbound on Fontenelle Blvd at a high rate of speed when it entered the N. 42nd St intersection.

The Honda struck a northbound 2018 Toyota RAV4 and a southbound 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo.

The Toyota then struck a stopped westbound Buick Lacross.

Cue was taken to Nebraska Medicine, but later died there.

Speed and alcohol are being considered as factors in the crash.

