Omaha Police could see big pay bump amid staffing challenge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said his department would offer the highest beginning and top pay in Nebraska if an amended collective bargaining agreement receives the city council's approval.

Now, the department's starting pay of about $52,000 falls behind police departments in Papillion, La Vista, and Lincoln, the state patrol, and the Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices, according to an OPD analysis as of this spring.

But under a modified agreement, the starting pay would increase to about $71,000 in the first year. It would eliminate a training pay level and up the next pay level by 15%.

"The Omaha Police Department is the largest and the flagship agency of the state of Nebraska," Schmaderer said. "It is imperative our pay is commensurate with our position in the state."

Omaha Police Officers Association President Tony Connor says the leading spot won't last long. Lincoln will offer higher pay beginning in August 2024, he said. He supports the plan but wanted OPD to have the highest pay at every stage of an officer's career, not just at the beginning and top levels.

"Where else do you by virtue of your work face gunman pointing guns at you of citizens attempting to harm you?" Connor told the city council.

He said OPD has the homicide unit, for example, "must now borrow detectives from other units due to the labor intensive and tedious work needed to solve a homicide."

The city council was largely supportive of the plan Tuesday, but won't vote until the next meeting next Tuesday.

