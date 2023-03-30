Watch Now
Omaha Police cruiser struck in crash involving two other vehicles

OPD Crash
Omaha Police Department
OPD Crash
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 23:21:28-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha Police cruiser was struck as part of a crash at 144th and L Street on Wednesday night.

According to police, A Honda failed to yield and was struck by another vehicle. Then the Honda hit a stopped police cruiser that was leaving a radio call, according to police.

Police say the driver of the Honda is being investigated for possible impairment.

