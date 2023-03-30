Omaha Police cruiser struck in crash involving two other vehicles

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha Police cruiser was struck as part of a crash at 144th and L Street on Wednesday night.

According to police, A Honda failed to yield and was struck by another vehicle. Then the Honda hit a stopped police cruiser that was leaving a radio call, according to police.

Police say the driver of the Honda is being investigated for possible impairment.

Honda fails to yield and struck by Explorer. Honda then hits stopped cruiser leaving a radio call. Honda driver is being investigated for possible impairment. pic.twitter.com/8dmu99iR4e — Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) March 30, 2023

