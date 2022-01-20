Omaha Police Department captain placed on administrative leave

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police have confirmed that Captain Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation Wednesday.

OPD did not state the reason for the investigation.

In 2019, Gonzalez filed a lawsuit against the city after a sexual harassment complaint against an OPD lieutenant was not fully investigated in 2010.

The suit also states that several other female officers came forward with allegations of the lieutenant's "wrongful conduct directed at women in the workplace." The suit states that they chose not to file a complaint, out of fear of retaliation.

"There is a case pending for retaliation for reporting inappropriate conduct. Significant progress has been made in that case and then this action has been taken. We're very concerned by the action and what it means and what it may be," said Thomas M. White, Gonzalez’s lawyer.

Captain Kathy Gonzalez is married to Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez who is retiring from Omaha Police on January 26.

RELATED: Greg Gonzalez is running for Douglas County Sheriff.

