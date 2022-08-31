Watch Now
UPDATE: Omaha Police Department confirms officer-involved shooting; one made is dead

Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 31, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE 4:53 p.m.

The Omaha Police Department has confirmed an officer-involved shooting in southwest Omaha on Wednesday. One man is dead after being shot by an officer. Police say there is no active threat to the public.

The shooting happened in the Fairway Apartments near 100th and R Streets. An armed man answered an apartment door as he was being served papers. At some point during an altercation he was shot by a police officer.

This is a developing story. Our crew is on the scene and see a large police presence. Chief Todd Schmaderer was there.

