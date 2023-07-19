Watch Now
Omaha Police Department gang unit sergeant in vehicle crash Tuesday; no serious injuries reported

An Omaha Police gang unit sergeant is expected to be okay after a crash while they were on-duty Tuesday.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 20:16:00-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha Police gang unit sergeant is expected to be okay after a crash while they were on-duty Tuesday.

It happened shortly after noon, south of 120th and Fort Streets. Also involved was a black SUV

Medics checked out both drivers, but neither was taken to the hospital.

3 News Now doesn’t yet have information about the circumstances leading up to the crash, but the police vehicle is considered a total loss.

