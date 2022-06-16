Omaha Police Department: Increase in illegal street racing since start of pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) has released a statement about what it says is an increase in illegal street racing since the start of the pandemic.

Read the entire memo from OPD below.

"The Omaha Police Department is taking steps to address illegal street racing that is occurring in Omaha. Street racing and the reckless driving that is associated with it has increased since the pandemic began in Omaha as well as nationwide.



As a result, the Uniform Patrol Bureau with the assistance of the Traffic Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau conducted surveillance and enforcement operations to combat the dangerous street racing activities.

The Omaha Police Department utilized surveillance techniques and other investigative techniques to identify 18 individuals displaying exhibition of speed, 13 individuals who participated in reckless driving and another 60 individuals who entered closed property parking lots to congregate and watch the illegal street racing.

Over the next several weeks, the police department will be contacting the identified perpetrators to issue them citations for their involvement.

The Omaha Police Department will continue the operations into the summer months and would like to encourage anyone who observes groups of individuals congregating in closed parking lots or participating in illegal street racing and reckless driving to report the dangerous activity by dialing 911.

Racing on highways; violation; penalty.

(1) No person shall drive any vehicle on any highway in any race, speed competition or contest, drag race or acceleration contest, test of physical endurance, or exhibition of speed or acceleration or for the purpose of making a speed record, and no person shall in any manner participate in any such race, competition, contest, test, or exhibition.

(2) For purposes of this section:

(a) Drag race shall mean the operation of two or more vehicles from a point side by side at accelerating speeds in a competitive attempt to outdistance each other or the operation of one or more vehicles over a common selected course, each starting at the same point and proceeding to the same point, for the purpose of comparing the relative speeds or power of acceleration of such vehicle or vehicles within a certain distance or time limit; and

(b) Racing shall mean the use of one or more vehicles in an attempt to outgain or outdistance another vehicle, to prevent another vehicle from passing, to arrive at a given destination ahead of another vehicle or vehicles, or to test the physical stamina or endurance of drivers over long-distance driving routes.

(3) Any person convicted of violating this section shall be guilty of a Class II misdemeanor.60-6,213.

Reckless driving.

Any person who drives any motor vehicle in such a manner as to indicate an indifferent or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property shall be guilty of reckless driving.

Remaining after closing.

It shall be unlawful for any person to remain in or upon any property open to the public after it has been closed without being invited, licensed or privileged to do so."

