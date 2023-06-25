Watch Now
Omaha Police Department investigating drowning at Fun Plex

Posted at 5:22 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 18:22:40-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a drowning that occurred Sunday afternoon at Fun Plex.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Sunday at 2:47 p.m. officers were called to Fun Plex in regards to a drowning.

The child was noticed underwater and life-saving measures were initiated, said police.

The child was initially transported to Bergan with life-saving measures in progress by OFD and then transferred to Children's Hospital.

There are no further updates at this time.

This is an active investigation and updates will be provided as they become available.

