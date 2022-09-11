Watch Now
Omaha Police Department investigating early Sunday shooting in Hanscom Park; one person injured

Posted at 12:15 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 13:15:53-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department says that a non-fatal shooting occurred at 12:17 a.m. on Sunday.

Steven Woodson, 33, was found injured in Hanscom Park with a gunshot wound. According to OPD, he was taken to Nebraska Medicine.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

