Omaha Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting that occurred in the area of S. 30th and Marcy Streets.
Here’s what we know from OPD:
Officers responded to a 911 call of an adult male allegedly shooting a firearm outside of a residence just before 3 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they encountered a male inside a SUV parked to the rear of 3006 Mason Street. The male was later identified as Jeramyah Wilson, 23.
According to OPD, an officer was able to see a firearm in Mr. Wilson’s hand when he approached the vehicle. Officers took positions of cover and gave Mr. Wilson multiple, loud verbal commands to drop the firearm and offered assistance to him in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. OPD said during this interaction, Mr. Wilson allegedly verbally threatened officers multiple times and continued to refuse to put the firearm down.
A witness officer stated Mr. Wilson was speaking through the driver’s side window of the SUV to officers when he allegedly made a brisk movement toward the passenger side of the vehicle toward an officer who was behind cover, said OPD.
According to OPD, two officers fired their service weapons, including the officer near the passenger side of the SUV, striking Mr. Wilson inside. Officers began lifesaving measures on Mr. Wilson before he was taken to UNMC with CPR in progress by OFD medics.
Mr. Wilson later died at the hospital.
A firearm was found on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle Mr. Wilson was occupying. Mr. Wilson was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and no officers were injured.
The incident was captured on the officers’ Body Worn Cameras where all audio of the situation could be heard. Visually, the cameras were partially obstructed due to officers being behind cover for safety.
According to OPD, Mr. Wilson has a history of weapon-related charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Nebraska State Patrol and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation. The two involved officers will be interviewed in the coming days and have been placed on paid administrative leave.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.