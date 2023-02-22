Omaha Police Department investigating shooting at 24th and Leavenworth Streets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting outside All Nations Grocery Store in the area of 24th and Leavenworth Streets that left one man seriously injured. It happened Wednesday afternoon after an altercation between two men. Multiple shots were fired. The man who wasn't injured fled on foot.

Police believe that the suspect is a resident of Jackson Towers, where there is a police presence due to the investigation. OPD is currently patroling the area.

This is a developing story.

