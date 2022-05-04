Watch
Omaha Police Department launch use of force investigation after video circulates of woman being arrested

Posted at 10:35 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 11:35:25-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating the use of force by officers at the scene of an arrest Sunday.

The internal investigation is focused on what happened in a video taken near 30th and Ellison. Police have not yet said what led up to the arrest.

A witness who asked us not to use her name recorded the video of the incident. She said she was coming down North 30th Street and did a u-turn after seeing a woman allegedly slammed on the ground. She told 3 News Now that she parked by the curb and started recording.

The witness says she yelled at the officers after they supposedly were "kicking her legs and twisted her ankle."

According to the witness, the officers came up to her on the video telling her to leave or get a ticket.

She left her parking spot but says she drove back where she saw officers still in the area after the woman was taken into custody.

