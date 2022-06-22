OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now received links on Wednesday morning to a social media video that appears to depict an Omaha police officer arresting a juvenile suspect. Social media users expressed concerns about the treatment of the suspect.

OPD released the following statement regarding that video:

"Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer was made aware yesterday evening of a now circulating social media video related to an arrest that took place Tuesday. Chief Schmaderer immediately asked for the involved officers to be identified and has authorized an internal investigation into the incident."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.