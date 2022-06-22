Watch
Omaha Police Department launches use of force internal investigation after video circulates on social media

Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 14:48:19-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now received links on Wednesday morning to a social media video that appears to depict an Omaha police officer arresting a juvenile suspect. Social media users expressed concerns about the treatment of the suspect.

OPD released the following statement regarding that video:

"Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer was made aware yesterday evening of a now circulating social media video related to an arrest that took place Tuesday. Chief Schmaderer immediately asked for the involved officers to be identified and has authorized an internal investigation into the incident."

