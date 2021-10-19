Omaha Police Department looking for suspect in Monday evening homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 39th and Pratt Streets at 8:10 on Monday night.

Police arrived on the scene to find the victim, 18-year-old KorVanta Hill, wounded on the sidewalk. Hill was transported to Nebraska Medical Center where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing and OPD encourages anyone with information to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org.

