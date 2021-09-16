Omaha Police Department ready to enhance Air Support Unit with new helicopter

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha police department is getting a new helicopter following approval by the Omaha City Council for the $3 million purchase.

We talked to the chief pilot for the Omaha Police Department's Air Support Unit, Frank Peck, about the new piece of hardware. He said replacing an older piece of aircraft will enhance the department's fleet.

"It has a night vision cockpit in it, so it allows us to activate that. We can fly with night vision goggles, which enhances our safety and enhances our operations while we're working,” said OPD Chief Pilot Frank Peck.

Peck said the helicopter will also provide the department with a live video feed for command purposes and all the features will help enhance safety not only for pilots, but for those they serve.

