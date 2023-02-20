Omaha Police Department releases name of 38-year-old victim in Sunday night single-vehicle crash

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — In an email, the Omaha Police Department released the name of the victim in a Sunday night, single-vehicle crash.

Omaha Police Officers responded to a crash at 10:15 p.m. on 150th and Pacific Streets. According to an OPD news release, the investigation indicated a tan 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Pacific Street, lost control, bounced off the north curb, then over the center median and finally went off the road over the south curb, striking a tree. The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was declared deceased at the scene.

Police say the driver was Andrew Heathershaw, 38. Lack of a seatbelt and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

