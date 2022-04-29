Omaha Police Department releases photos of FNBO bank robbery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, personnel with the Omaha Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were called to the First National Bank of Omaha at 168th and Maple for a bank robbery.

The suspect was armed with a pistol and jumped over the counter himself, demanding money from the bank tills and the vault. After he received an undetermined amount of money, the suspect fled on foot and has not yet been located.

The male is said to be approximately 6' tall and of average build and of unknown race. OPD said the man was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray and white jacket with the hood up, black and white shoes, black gloves and a black mask with a face shield. A red dye pack that was stowed in the bag of stolen cash supposedly detonated on the money and may have gotten on the suspect as well.

As the suspect fled, he dropped the bag of red-stained cash. Patrons of nearby Geno's Pub and Grill at N. 167th Ct. may have seen the suspect while he fled.

OPD officer Jennifer Russell confirmed with 3 News Now near that area schools and a retirement facility near the FNBO were placed on lockdown as a precaution. A large perimeter was set up for the suspect, which first focused east of the bank in a creek area. K9 units and a police helicopter conducted an aerial search, but the suspect still has not been located.

Tips leading to the arrest of the bank robbery suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $20,000. The investigation is ongoing, and Omaha Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to call anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or via the web.

