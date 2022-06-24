OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, the Omaha Police Department (OPD) wants to remind citizens of the city's fireworks ordinance.

Read a press release from OPD below.

"With the Independence Day holiday approaching, the Omaha Police Department would like to remind the citizens of the fireworks ordinance in Omaha (City Ordinance 20-320).

Selling of fireworks is permitted by authorized vendors during fireworks season, Tuesday, June 28th through Monday, July 4th. (City Ordinance 30-261).

Consumer fireworks can be discharged in Omaha from Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4, from noon to 11 p.m. daily. (City Ordinance 20-320). Persons discharging fireworks must be 16 years old or older. Those between the ages of 12 and 15 can discharge fireworks only under direct supervision of someone 19 years old or older.

Fireworks complaints that are in progress should be directed to 402-444-5802. This is a non-emergency number that will allow complaints to be dispatched to officers on the street and keep 911 lines open for emergencies. 911 should be called if there is immediate danger to life safety or property due to fireworks use.

The Omaha Police Department will have officers dedicated to fireworks complaints each day during fireworks season. Violations of the City Ordinance are criminal offenses and violators are subject to arrest. Those found in violation of this ordinance could be cited for a criminal violation and may be subject to a fine for each separate conviction. Any person convicted of a violation of this section shall be punished under this section as follows:(i) First offense: A fine of $300.00.(ii) Second offense: A fine of $400.00.(iii) Third and subsequent offenses: A fine of $500.00 for each separate conviction.

For those who wish to dispose of leftover fireworks, the Omaha Police Department will host a fireworks and gun amnesty day on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Street, and Omaha Fire Station 43 at 103rd and Fort Street. Citizens may drop off fireworks and guns, no questions asked."

