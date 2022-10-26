Omaha Police Department responds to a barricade early Wednesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In an email on Wednesday, Omaha Police say an arrest was made in an alleged barricade incident at a motel.

The police say they have arrested 30-year-old Dadreon Mason in connection to a barricade at Motel 6 at 109th and J Street.

Officers near 108th and L Street, according to police, attempted a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Charger at 2 a.m. Wednesday. The driver allegedly refused to stop and drove away.

OPD says it learned the vehicle was stolen and Mason had multiple felony warrants out of Lancaster County, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

At 4 a.m. officers located the vehicle in the Motel 6 parking lot where witnesses reported seeing an assault and then a woman and infant enter the hotel room with Mason. It was suspected that Mason was holding people in the hotel room against their will.

OPD SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene where officers eventually breached a window and rescued the suspected victims. According to OPD, officers then determined Mason was barricaded in the bathroom of the hotel room and, after deploying chemical munitions, Mason surrendered and was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

