Omaha Police: Don't ring in the new year with gunfire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ahead of the new year, the Omaha Police Department is reminding citizens about the city's fireworks ordinance and the risks of celebratory gunfire.

A press release from OPD says celebratory gunfire is a problem in many cities, especially during the holidays.

They say discharging a firearm within Omaha city limits is not only illegal but potentially deadly, adding that any violators will be arrested.

Additionally, the police department says consumer fireworks may be discharged in Omaha from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

You must be 16 years old or older to use fireworks but minors between 12-15 years old can discharge fireworks if they're under the direct supervision of an adult who is at least 19 years old. Those found in violation risk being cited for a criminal violation. Read the full city ordinance here.

