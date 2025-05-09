Omaha Police Foundation honors officers with annual luncheon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Foundation held its annual luncheon to honor officers, including Officer Kerrie Orozco, who was killed in the line of duty 10 years ago.

Officer Orozco was honored with a video tribute at the luncheon from former officers she worked with to mark the 10 years since her death.

In May 2015, Orozco died while on duty, responding to a call after shots were fired.

"Her situation, her death was a national incident for this country," said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

"That's what I like about Omaha. They honor their first responders, especially the fallen ones."

There will be a ceremony and candlelight vigil next week to honor Orozco and other officers during National Police Week at OPD Headquarters.

The annual luncheon also honored almost 40 officers and staff with for their community service and life-saving efforts.

Here is your text converted from uppercase to sentence case:

Four other officers also honored for their bravery and dedication.

Sgt. Ryan Carrera, Officer Aaron Dice, Officer Brian Diminico, and Officer John Dloughy. They all received the Officer of the Year Award for their work in the Ramblewood neighborhood after the Arbor Day tornadoes.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.