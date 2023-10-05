UPDATE: Omaha Police make arrest in Wednesday night homicide

UPDATE:

The Omaha Police have arrested Markel Devers, 28, for accessory to murder and flight to avoid arrest in relation to the homicide that occurred near 37th and Grand Avenue.

A 16-year-old boy was located during the pursuit search and arrested for minor in possession of a gun, CCW without ID, and CCW disclose, said police.

It is still being investigated whether this individual is involved in the homicide investigation.

PREVIOUS:

The Omaha Police have identified a 19-year-old homicide victim of the shooting that occurred near 37th and Grand Avenue Wednesday night.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, the Omaha Police are investigating a homicide that occurred near 37th and Grand Avenue on Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. Officers were called to the area for multiple Shotspotter activations. Gang Unit officers responding to the call saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe leaving the area.

Patrol officers located the vehicle near 31st and Sorensen Parkway and initiated a pursuit, said police. Shortly after the pursuit began, the call near 37th and Grand Avenue was upgraded to a shooting. The pursuit with the Tahoe ended in the area of North 41st and Spaulding Streets.

Authorities said two parties were taken into custody and transported to Omaha Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

The victim was identified as Dontayzhia Swift, 19, of Omaha, who was taken to UNMC with life-saving measures in progress. Swift was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

