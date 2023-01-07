Omaha Police identify bicyclist killed in crash with mail truck

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a crash with a United States Postal truck on Friday.

Here's what we know from police

At 6:45 pm, officers were called to the area of Saddlecreek and California to a personal injury crash involving a bicyclist.

Police say that a United States Postal 2020 Peterbilt semi-straight truck was pulling out of the branch at 608 N Saddlecreek when the truck struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was identified as 46-year-old Gregory T Whitedress. The driver was identified

as 57-year-old Arnett Barnes.

Citizens and the driver performed CPR until Omaha Fire Department medics arrived, according to police.

Whitedress was transported to the hospital with life-saving measures in progress but shortly died after arrival.

This crash remains under investigation by the Omaha Police Traffic Unit. If anyone witnessed this crash, please contact the Traffic Unit at 402-444-5626.

