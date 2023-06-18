Omaha Police identify homicide victim and suspect in Saturday evening shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police have identified a homicide victim and a suspect in a shooting that occurred near North 90th Street and Blair High Road Saturday evening.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, the homicide victim has been identified as Tristan Vincent, 21.

The suspect identified as Austin Petersen, 22, will be booked for manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony after he is medically cleared, said OPD.

Three people were sent to local hospitals Saturday evening, shortly after 8 p.m, said police.

Authorities said officers were called to the area of North 90th Street and Blair High Road for a shooting that occurred after an alleged physical altercation in the parking lot where a crowd was gathered.

Three people were shot during this altercation and they were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

