Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police identify homicide victim and suspect in Saturday evening shooting

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
OPD Extras
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 11:12:42-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police have identified a homicide victim and a suspect in a shooting that occurred near North 90th Street and Blair High Road Saturday evening.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, the homicide victim has been identified as Tristan Vincent, 21.

The suspect identified as Austin Petersen, 22, will be booked for manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony after he is medically cleared, said OPD.

Three people were sent to local hospitals Saturday evening, shortly after 8 p.m, said police.

Authorities said officers were called to the area of North 90th Street and Blair High Road for a shooting that occurred after an alleged physical altercation in the parking lot where a crowd was gathered.

Three people were shot during this altercation and they were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

3 News Now will update when more information becomes available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018